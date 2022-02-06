Previous
A Light Coat of Ice by allie912
A Light Coat of Ice

At Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a skin of ice had formed on the pond, but it did not cover the entire surface of the water.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
