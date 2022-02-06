Sign up
Photo 4419
A Light Coat of Ice
At Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a skin of ice had formed on the pond, but it did not cover the entire surface of the water.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st February 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
