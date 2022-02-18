Sign up
Photo 4431
My Reduced Perspective
Since I’m basically housebound for awhile, the team from the landscaping company provided my entertainment for the day.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
