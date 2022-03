Dinner for Shrove Tuesday

Traditionally, pancakes are served before the start of Lent to use up all the rich ingredients in the pantry prior to the serious season of penance. For the same reason, Mardi Gras carnivals take place at this time as everyone has one last hurrah before the sacrifices of Lent. Although I don’t “give up” anything for Lent, I do find ways to observe the season with meditations. Better to “take on” than “give up.”