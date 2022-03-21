Sign up
Photo 4462
Phase 2
The cast was removed last Tuesday and replaced with a brace. Next week I return to see if the treatment is complete. I confess I still feel I have a way to go.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8828
photos
26
followers
42
following
1222% complete
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4459
4363
4460
4364
4365
4461
4366
4462
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
brace
,
selfie
Phil Howcroft
it must be very frustrating for you Allison
March 20th, 2022
