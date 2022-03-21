Previous
Phase 2 by allie912
The cast was removed last Tuesday and replaced with a brace. Next week I return to see if the treatment is complete. I confess I still feel I have a way to go.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
it must be very frustrating for you Allison
March 20th, 2022  
