Dedicated to Ukraine by allie912
Photo 4461

Dedicated to Ukraine

It seems everywhere I look now I see the bold colors of the Ukrainian flag.
20th March 2022

Allison Williams


@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
Beautiful. And I love the dedication.
March 19th, 2022  
