Happy Birthday, Will

In honor of the Bard’s 458th birthday, the gardens of Agecroft Hall were open for a grand celebration with musical performances, costumes, military and craft demonstrations and lots of beautiful flowers.

Agecroft was built in the 15th century in the county of Lancashire, England and then completely dismantled and brought to a 23 acre estate in Richmond, VA in 1926. Originally a private home for wealthy entrepreneur Thomas C. Williams, Jr., his will stipulated that upon his wife’s death, Agecroft Hall would become a house museum.

I have so many wonderful pictures, you will be seeing more in the days ahead.