Previous
Next
Happy Birthday, Will by allie912
Photo 4496

Happy Birthday, Will

In honor of the Bard’s 458th birthday, the gardens of Agecroft Hall were open for a grand celebration with musical performances, costumes, military and craft demonstrations and lots of beautiful flowers.
Agecroft was built in the 15th century in the county of Lancashire, England and then completely dismantled and brought to a 23 acre estate in Richmond, VA in 1926. Originally a private home for wealthy entrepreneur Thomas C. Williams, Jr., his will stipulated that upon his wife’s death, Agecroft Hall would become a house museum.
I have so many wonderful pictures, you will be seeing more in the days ahead.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise