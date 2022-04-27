Previous
Busy Bees by allie912
Photo 4499

Busy Bees

These are reproductions of beehives from the Elizabethan Period, but the bees living inside are definitely modern!
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
