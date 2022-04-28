Previous
Next
Playing Soldier by allie912
Photo 4500

Playing Soldier

These reenactors were dressed as members of the militia in Merry Olde England
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise