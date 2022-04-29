Previous
Take a Moment by allie912
Take a Moment

Relax under the shade of these graceful trees and imagine it is long ago in the time of the first Queen Elizabeth. Don’t you feel better already?
29th April 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
