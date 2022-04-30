Previous
Next
The Birthday Boy by allie912
Photo 4502

The Birthday Boy

Here is grandson Jack, newly 7 years old. I took it while we chatted on FaceTime. Happy Birthday, Jack!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise