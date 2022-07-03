Previous
Five Stars by allie912
Photo 4566

Five Stars

I was just going to post this in my cooking group but it was so good, I had to share. This is a NY Times recipe titled Sausages with Tangy, Gingery Pineapple created by Melissa Clark. I cut the sausages into segments , added red pepper along with the pineapple and onion, cooked it on a sheet pan in a 450 degree oven for 30 minutes with a wonderfully seasoned marinade. Then I served it on a bed of greens with onion slices and a ginger-lime vinaigrette, accompanied by jasmine rice and fresh cantaloupe. So many great flavors!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
