Photo 4575
Singing in Tune
A whole choir of Black-eyed Susans singing “Me and My Gal.”
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flowers
Diane
ace
This is beautiful!
July 12th, 2022
Taffy
ace
I like how they fill the frame.
July 12th, 2022
