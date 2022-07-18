Previous
Down for the Count by allie912
Down for the Count

Also seen in the alley behind the church were some tree branches apparently lost during high winds last week. I wonder why the owners haven’t harvested the riper fruit. They look good to me.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
