I Do Not “Steel Magnolias” by allie912
I Do Not “Steel Magnolias”

A little word play here. I take pictures, not flowers. I am referencing a good ole movie from 1989 about a close knit group of women in a small Louisiana town.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
