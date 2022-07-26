Previous
Doggy Duo by allie912
Doggy Duo

These siblings were so well behaved, I asked their owner if she had been training them long. No, she told me, She’d only had them about a week and a half. You think they are auto-didacts?
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
