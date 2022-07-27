Previous
But Who Are They? by allie912
Photo 4590

But Who Are They?

This group shot from a Paris art school at the turn of the 20th century captures a moment in time and a cultural moment too. You can see so much liveliness and intelligence shining in the eyes of these young men. And notice too, alas, the absence of young women — except for the model whose face, perhaps symbolically, is not seen at all. I just wish we had a key for all these promising students. I asked the guard but she said the museum had no such guide. I wonder which of these students fulfilled his dreams and which became office drones.
On closer inspection it is possible the figure in the right foreground, seen from the back, is a woman. What do you think? Another reason a key would be helpful.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

