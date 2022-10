The End of October

A beautiful day to tour Virginia House in Richmond’s Windsor Farms. Like its neighbor, Agecroft Hall, it was brought in pieces from England in the 1920s and rebuilt in what was envisioned as an English village. Side note: The name Virginia House was not given to honor the state of Virginia, but the wife of the owner who in fact funded the project with a vast inheritance from her late first husband. Smart move, don’t you think? I will share photos from the house and grounds throughout the week.