Photo 4689
Farewell, Brother
My older brother left this world last night. He had a good life with a loving family. He left the world a better place. Rest In Peace, Randy.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
brother
