Previous
Next
Farewell, Brother by allie912
Photo 4689

Farewell, Brother

My older brother left this world last night. He had a good life with a loving family. He left the world a better place. Rest In Peace, Randy.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise