Photo 4730
Birthday Beauty
Having a birthday so close to Christmas seems unfair. When I suggested that to Dana, she told me, “Just the opposite.” She said she celebrates all month long!
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
portrait
,
birthday
,
woman
