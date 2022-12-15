Previous
Next
Free Parking by allie912
Photo 4731

Free Parking

I think perhaps visitors to Agecroft Hall could not bring strollers on the house tour. Hence this informal parking lot.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise