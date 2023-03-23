Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4829
Girl with the Golden Shoes
A young neighbor was out on her scooter yesterday, wearing the brightest, most sparkly golden high tops. I wish I had been better able to capture the great glittery gold. Trust me; it was a sight to behold.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9562
photos
23
followers
37
following
1323% complete
View this month »
4822
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
Latest from all albums
4826
4730
4827
4731
4828
4732
4733
4829
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
girls
,
scooter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close