Tulips on Monument Avenue

Santa may bring toys at Christmas, but this was my second trip to the Ronald McDonald House to deliver stuffed animals, games and crafts for hospitalized kids and their families. I got an unexpected gift myself when I passed this bed of tulips a few houses down. I guess this neighborhood is a little further south than Lewis Ginter (which is, after all, on North Side) because the tulips at the botanical garden are no where near ready to bloom. What a treat to see these beautiful flowers in this gracious setting.