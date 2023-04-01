Previous
A Choral Concert by allie912
Photo 4838

A Choral Concert

These a cappella singers were from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Founded in 1849, Austin is the oldest institution of higher learning in Texas operating under the original name and charter.
The group sang a wide range of beautiful music, from traditional choral pieces of the 16th century to African-American spirituals and modern Norwegian and Australian compositions to do-wop music of the ‘50’s and The Beach Boys “God Only Knows.” They have ended all their performances since the choir originated in 1945 with the benediction “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” and invite any alumni in the audience to join them. Would you believe it, there were actually four graduates at tonight’s program who were happy to add their voices to this closing piece.
Allison Williams

