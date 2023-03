Ready to Review

Two items I chose to review for the Amazon Vine program. The oddball scissors are for cutting herbs and work as expected. The Smart Phone for kids, not so much. I am an adult with a graduate degree and it took me an hour to get the date and time changed, all the while every tap precipitating a loud, annoying beep. Lots of toddler-appropriate songs and stories, but really, what toddler needs a wrist watch? I could go on, but you get the picture.