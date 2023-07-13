Previous
Ballet Al Fresco by allie912
Ballet Al Fresco

Last night at Agecroft Hall The Concert Ballet of Richmond presented an abridged version of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. What fun to see those lively young people twirling and leaping before an audience of enthusiastic music lovers.
Allison Williams

Diane ace
What fun!
July 13th, 2023  
