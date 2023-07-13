Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4941
Ballet Al Fresco
Last night at Agecroft Hall The Concert Ballet of Richmond presented an abridged version of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. What fun to see those lively young people twirling and leaping before an audience of enthusiastic music lovers.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9786
photos
20
followers
35
following
1353% complete
View this month »
4934
4935
4936
4937
4938
4939
4940
4941
Latest from all albums
4842
4938
4939
4843
4940
4844
4845
4941
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
12th July 2023 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ballet
,
agecroft
Diane
ace
What fun!
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close