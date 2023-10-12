Previous
A Different Way to Make Spaghetti Sauce by allie912
Photo 5032

A Different Way to Make Spaghetti Sauce

Instead of standing over a stove stirring tomatoes and other ingredients for hours, this novel approach turned out a delicious sauce after 45 minutes in the oven. Served with mushroom ravioli, salad and Italian bread, it made a great easy meal.
https://www.allrecipes.com/how-to-make-spaghetti-sauce-in-the-oven-7508456
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise