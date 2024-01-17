Previous
Sun Shining Through by allie912
Sun Shining Through

The snow has ended, the temperature is above freezing, tomorrow is another day.
John had a good day today. We worked on a crossword puzzle together, and he outwitted me pretty consistently.
And tomorrow is another day!
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
