Previous
Photo 5128
Sun Shining Through
The snow has ended, the temperature is above freezing, tomorrow is another day.
John had a good day today. We worked on a crossword puzzle together, and he outwitted me pretty consistently.
And tomorrow is another day!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
sun
