Photo 5129
Cold Morning
At 13 degrees, I got the car doors unlocked but they were frozen closed. Brute strength finally got them open. Meanwhile I admired the ice crystals that had etched the side of the car.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
ice
crystals
