Cold Morning by allie912
Photo 5129

Cold Morning

At 13 degrees, I got the car doors unlocked but they were frozen closed. Brute strength finally got them open. Meanwhile I admired the ice crystals that had etched the side of the car.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
