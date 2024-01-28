Previous
Pick a Card by allie912
Photo 5139

Pick a Card

John and I played Gin Rummy today with actual physical cards. Even though John couldn’t shuffle or hold his cards very adeptly, he still managed to beat me. Maybe I’m the one with the problems.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise