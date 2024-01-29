Previous
Library Pals by allie912
Library Pals

Two of my former colleagues from the Watt Library stopped by this afternoon with big smiles, school news, treats and the easy friendship of many years, working together at a job we all loved. What an unexpected and wonderful surprise.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
