Sharing the Journey

It is Stewardship season at our church, a time in which we examine and dedicate our time, our talents and our resources to serving God. For the next month members of the congregation will be sharing their personal stories about the impact of the church on their lives. This week Jennifer, our worship arts coordinator, introduced Chuck who told of his 40:year struggle with addiction and how Westminster played an important role in his life of sobriety. It was a powerful story.