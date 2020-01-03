Sign up
Photo 3559
Garden Guard Dogs
This cheery mural adds a bright note to these raised vegetable beds. I imagine they also keep out any rabbits and other nibblers.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7214
photos
32
followers
47
following
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th December 2019 12:25pm
Tags
mural
,
garden
Carla Smith
Good idea! I like to bright colors!
January 3rd, 2020
