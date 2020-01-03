Previous
Garden Guard Dogs by allie912
Photo 3559

Garden Guard Dogs

This cheery mural adds a bright note to these raised vegetable beds. I imagine they also keep out any rabbits and other nibblers.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Carla Smith
Good idea! I like to bright colors!
January 3rd, 2020  
