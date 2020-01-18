Previous
A Warm Memory by allie912
Photo 3574

A Warm Memory

The high temperature in Richmond yesterday was 61F but today was 20 degrees colder. Sitting outside at the VFMA was only a fun memory.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
