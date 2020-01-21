Sign up
Photo 3577
When in Doubt
Use pictures from the VMFA. Staying indoors on a cold, cold day, I’m posting this picture from last week, which seems like months ago.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
16th January 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vmfa
,
chihuly
