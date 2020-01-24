Previous
A Space Odyssey by allie912
A Space Odyssey

This sculpture has been displayed at various times both outdoors as well as in, and has been located in a number of different places within the museum. It has a timeless feel, both ancient and alien.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Carla Smith
Cool!
January 23rd, 2020  
