Photo 3592
February Church Circle Meeting
A little Valentine decorating at our Circle meeting.I love these vintage cards. I went shopping for Valentine cards today, and I’m sure I spent far more than these cards from long ago!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bible
,
valentines
