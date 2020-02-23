Previous
My Project by allie912
Photo 3610

My Project

Here you see the coasters I created this morning in Dana’s studio. To see pictures of the process, check my other picture of the day.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
very creative and colourful allison :)
February 23rd, 2020  
