Photo 3610
My Project
Here you see the coasters I created this morning in Dana’s studio. To see pictures of the process, check my other picture of the day.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
tiles
,
coasters
Phil Howcroft
very creative and colourful allison :)
February 23rd, 2020
