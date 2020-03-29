Sign up
Photo 3645
An Oasis of Beauty
A homeowner extending his landscaping, even though I believe this little patch of land between the curb and the sidewalk is city property.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
spring
,
“monument
,
avenue”
bep
I like it!
March 28th, 2020
