Previous
Next
An Oasis of Beauty by allie912
Photo 3645

An Oasis of Beauty

A homeowner extending his landscaping, even though I believe this little patch of land between the curb and the sidewalk is city property.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
I like it!
March 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise