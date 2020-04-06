Sign up
Photo 3653
Spring Along the Highway
I took this from the sidewalk along a bridge crossing the Downtown Expressway. Those are redbud trees brightening the scenes for drivers heading into Richmond.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7402
photos
35
followers
49
following
1000% complete
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3650
3746
3747
3651
3748
3652
3749
3653
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd April 2020 2:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
redbud
