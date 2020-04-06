Previous
Spring Along the Highway by allie912
Spring Along the Highway

I took this from the sidewalk along a bridge crossing the Downtown Expressway. Those are redbud trees brightening the scenes for drivers heading into Richmond.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
