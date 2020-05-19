Sign up
Photo 3696
Curbside Service
Along the road yesterday I saw this feeding station. Was it set up for the occasional stray? Any hound in the neighborhood. Or did someone leave it there to be discarded? It is a puzzle.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
,
dish
