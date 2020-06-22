Previous
Next
Written with Love by allie912
Photo 3730

Written with Love

Someone in our neighborhood was getting a very special Father’s Day greeting.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise