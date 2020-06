Off to the Museum

Here I am appropriately garbed to visit the Virginia Museum of History and Culture during members’ days before the Museum is open to the general public. There were several new exhibits I wanted to see but frankly, the mask was definitely an impediment. I felt like I was suffocating plus I couldn’t see very well when my glasses fogged up. The staff did a wonderful job of following all the guide lines while being welcoming, but I think I’ll stick to online events for now.