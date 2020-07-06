Sign up
Photo 3744
Tyger Tyger Burning Bright
Day Lilies are lovely but a tiger lily is lovely times ten.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
Diane Owens
ace
My favorite. Lovely shot. Fav.
July 6th, 2020
