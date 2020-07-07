Remembering an Old Friend

I picked up a camera I hadn’t used in a few years and put in a battery. I then discovered the answer to an old mystery that had bothered me a few years ago. Apparently on a trip to visit family in Florida in 2015, I had taken pictures with this Coolpix P210 without checking to see if the digital card was in. Since in fact there was no card installed, the photos went on the camera’s internal hard drive. When I returned to Richmond, I couldn’t find the pictures from that evening, but since I had taken so many all week, I didn’t dwell on their disappearance. So I finally found them and the best part of the discovery were pictures of Ollie, the grand old cat who has since passed on. What a happy find.