Photo 3761
Dove Love
This pair has begun to grow on me. They are very genteel and behave like a perfect lady and gentleman. Which is which, however, I couldn’t tell you.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
doves
