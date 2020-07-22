Sign up
Photo 3760
Sunflower Seeds are the Best
Today I broke down and bought a bag of straight sunflower seeds. As you can imagine, they are very popular. This cardinal took her time picking out the sunflower seed from the other seeds being offered. You can see it daintily held in her beak.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7616
photos
35
followers
47
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
21st July 2020 1:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunflower
,
cardinal
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, well timed
July 22nd, 2020
