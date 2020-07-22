Previous
Sunflower Seeds are the Best by allie912
Photo 3760

Sunflower Seeds are the Best

Today I broke down and bought a bag of straight sunflower seeds. As you can imagine, they are very popular. This cardinal took her time picking out the sunflower seed from the other seeds being offered. You can see it daintily held in her beak.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot, well timed
July 22nd, 2020  
