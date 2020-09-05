Sign up
Photo 3804
Delicate
I can’t identify this flower, but as Shakespeare said, “ What’s in a name?”
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
red
,
flower
