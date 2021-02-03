Previous
Next
Oldie But Goodie by allie912
Photo 3955

Oldie But Goodie

From 2010. Apparently Groundhog’s Day is the time when you are really sick of winter and are thinking really hard about all the wonderful days of Spring. Don’t despair! You’re half way there!
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise