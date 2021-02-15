Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3967
Waiting For Better Days
The Mourning Doves were lined up on what must have been a very cold icy power line, perhaps waiting for the temperature to rise. Maybe tomorrow.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8030
photos
30
followers
46
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
Latest from all albums
3964
4060
3965
4061
3966
4062
3967
4063
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
14th February 2021 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close