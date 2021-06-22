Previous
Next
Home Cooking by the Chef by allie912
Photo 4094

Home Cooking by the Chef

Son-in-law John grilled for us tonight — scallops and tuna, asparagus, fresh corn with tomatoes and avocado. It was a feast fit for royalty, made even more special because it was the first dinner I’ve had, not prepared by me, in a year and a half!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise