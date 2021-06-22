Sign up
Photo 4094
Home Cooking by the Chef
Son-in-law John grilled for us tonight — scallops and tuna, asparagus, fresh corn with tomatoes and avocado. It was a feast fit for royalty, made even more special because it was the first dinner I’ve had, not prepared by me, in a year and a half!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
21st June 2021 7:51pm
dinner
